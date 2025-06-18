China, Central Asia Sign Treaty, Outline New Paths for Cooperation

ASTANA – The second Central Asia-China summit concluded on June 17 with the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, marking a significant step in strengthening mutual trust and strategic cooperation between the five Central Asian states and China.

The summit established new benchmarks for advancing relations among the six countries and outlined new approaches to expanding comprehensive cooperation. These include deepening trade, strengthening centuries-old ties, adopting a biennial theme initiative, increasing the number of sister cities, and deepening international collaboration.

Since the first China-Central Asia summit held in Xi’an in 2023, the trade between China and Central Asian countries has surged by 35%, reaching a historic high of nearly $100 billion last year. The number of joint ventures and projects has also surpassed 10,000, underscoring deepening economic ties across the region.

Addressing the guests, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the leaders in Astana. He declared Central Asia and China have reached a level of eternal strategic partnership.

Chinese vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the high-level talks, stating that a comprehensive structure of cooperation in the Central Asia-China format has been established.

Xi announced that China will provide a 1.5 billion yuan (US$208 million) grant this year to support key projects aimed at enhancing public welfare and advancing their development goals in the five Central Asian countries.

“China and Central Asian countries have explored and formed the China-Central Asia spirit, which features mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual assistance, and the pursuit of common modernization through high-quality development,” said Xi.

Regional and global security were high on the summit agenda.

“China supports the efforts of Central Asian countries to modernize law enforcement and security. It is ready to assist the five countries in combating terrorism and transnational organized crime, as well as in ensuring cybersecurity,” Xi said.

“China supports the growing role of Central Asia in international affairs. It is ready to strengthen efforts with all partners in building international justice, opposing hegemonism and power politics,” he added.

Kyrgyz Republic

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov outlined six key areas for deepening the strategic partnership with China that include transport and transit connectivity, energy, finance and e-commerce, education and science, tourism, and security.

He highlighted the development of Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential as a top national priority.

“First of all, I would like to note the importance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is currently under active construction. This transport corridor, which is a key element of the Belt and Road Initiative, has become a real bridge between countries, uniting markets and contributing to the strengthening of economic and cultural integration throughout the region,” Zhaparov said.

Emphasizing the strong tourism potential between Central Asia and China, Zhaparov proposed the initiative to develop tourist routes along the ancient Silk Road, describing the initiative as “highly promising.”

Tajikistan

According to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, economic cooperation serves as an important element of close ties between Central Asian countries and China.

“Using our resources and comparative advantages, we could expand cooperation in the fields of energy and industry, as well as in the transport, communications, and agricultural sectors,” said President Rahmon.

In his address, President Rahmon also emphasized the critical importance of glacier preservation and highlighted Tajikistan’s initiative to host a High-Level International Conference on Glaciers Preservation in May.

“Our constructive work in the field of sustainable development has laid a solid foundation for promoting the Dushanbe Process on glacier conservation. We consider it necessary to ensure the implementation of the decisions adopted at the conference on glacier conservation, which was recently held in Dushanbe,” he said.

Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the growing role of the Central Asian region in international geopolitics.

“The Central Asian states and China are key players in continental and regional processes. Our cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere has a constructive impact on the entire geopolitical landscape in Asia. It contributes to the creation of conditions for sustainable and long-term peace, stability, and security. This is fully evident in areas such as the fight against extremism, separatism, and new threats,” said Berdimuhamedov.

At the same time, the potential for cooperation is much broader. “Given the current global situation, we suggest paying attention to Turkmenistan’s initiative to develop a global security strategy under the auspices of the UN,” said President Berdimuhamedov.

According to him, the strategy should include preventive diplomacy as a tool for neutralizing conflicts and using the neutrality for the peaceful, political, and diplomatic settlement of disputes.

Uzbekistan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his support for the agenda and the documents prepared, including the Astana Declaration.

“I welcome the launch of joint centers for desertification prevention, cooperation in education, poverty reduction, and the Central Asia-China Uninterrupted Trade Platform. Undoubtedly, these mechanisms will contribute to the expansion of practical cooperation between our countries. Uzbekistan intends to actively participate in the organization and development of its activities,” said Mirziyoyev.

He noted that amid rising global tensions, regional mechanisms play an increasingly vital role in uniting countries and promoting a more stable international order.

“In this regard, I consider today’s adoption of the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between our countries to be a historic event. This document will become a common contribution to ensuring regional stability. In developing the treaty, it is important to adopt the concept of our long-term partnership, including specific mechanisms and projects in it,” said the Uzbek President.

Trade, investment, and technological partnerships are powerful drivers in the implementation of socio-economic development strategies in all Central Asian countries, according to him.

“I emphasize: the combination of the growing potential of Central Asian countries and China’s industrial leadership should lead to the creation of a common space of great opportunities with effective mechanisms for knowledge exchange and technology transfer,” said Mirziyoyev.