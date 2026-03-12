Kazakhstan Rises 13 Places in World Bank Human Capital Ranking

ASTANA — Kazakhstan climbed 13 positions in the World Bank’s Human Capital Index Plus (HCI+), ranking 42nd out of 161 countries by the end of 2025, reflecting progress in education, health, and long-term economic potential.

According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan scored 230 points in the HCI+ index, outperforming several countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The country ranked ahead of Argentina (200), Malaysia (201), Georgia (207), Azerbaijan (208), and China (218). It is also placed above Moldova and Greece (both 222), Armenia (224), Italy (225), Bulgaria (226), and Türkiye (228).

Kazakhstan’s lead within Central Asia is particularly notable. Tajikistan scored 138 points, Uzbekistan 170, Turkmenistan 179, and the Kyrgyz Republic 198, reported Kazinform on March 10.

Analysts note that a 13-place increase in the index represents meaningful progress because key indicators such as education, healthcare, and life expectancy typically improve gradually and require sustained government investment. The rise, therefore, reflects the cumulative impact of social reforms.

Human capital indicators are also closely watched by international investors and financial institutions, as they signal economic resilience and the quality of a country’s workforce.

The HCI+ index measures the level of human capital a child born today can expect to accumulate by adulthood. It evaluates factors such as access to healthcare, the quality of education, and future employment prospects, offering insight into a country’s long-term economic development potential.