Tokayev Hails New Era in US-Central Asia Ties at White House Summit

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is set to deepen its strategic and economic partnership with the United States, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the historic C5+1 summit in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 6, highlighting a transformative era of cooperation and multi-billion-dollar investment opportunities.

Expressing gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for organizing the landmark White House meeting, Tokayev noted that the C5+1 summit marks the beginning of a truly new era of cooperation between Central Asia and the United States, Akorda reported.

Tokayev highlighted President Trump’s role in international politics, describing him as a prominent statesman.

“I am convinced that your wise and bold policy needs to be strongly supported worldwide, and I firmly stand on your side. Under your presidency America is ushering in a new Golden Age. I commend your far-sighted vision of Making America Great Again. This inspires me to pursue target-oriented strategy towards building Just and Strong Kazakhstan on the basis of my concept ‘Law and Order’. As ‘President of Peace’, you, Mr. Trump, brought to an end eight wars within eight months, thus you have evidently reinforced America’s role as a pillar of international stability,” said Tokayev.

Reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to its U.S. partnership, Tokayev praised the support for bilateral cooperation, noting that relations were established as an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, with over $100 billion in U.S. investment, doubled trade nearing $5 billion, 25% of America’s uranium supply, and 600 U.S. companies now in Kazakhstan.

During his visit, Tokayev announced that deals worth over $17 billion had been signed between companies of the two countries. Looking ahead, he emphasized the vast potential of economic cooperation across energy, critical minerals, industry, transport, finance, artificial intelligence, and education, estimating it could exceed half a trillion dollars.

Tokayev urged U.S. companies to seize opportunities in Kazakhstan and promised his personal support to investors.