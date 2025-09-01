Tokayev Calls for UN Security Council Reform at SCO Plus Meeting

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations to strengthen multilateral diplomacy and ensure the organization’s effectiveness during Sept. 1 SCO Plus summit meeting in Tianjin, China, reported the Akorda press service.

During his speech, Tokayev also noted the upcoming 80th anniversaries of the end of World War II and the founding of the UN, urging the global community to reflect on the lessons of history and reaffirm its commitment to peace and collective security.

“There is an urgent need to reform the UN, particularly its key body – the Security Council. We fully recognize the complexity of such reform, but there is no alternative. If today’s leaders fail to address this task, it could irreversibly undermine the trust of states in the organization,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s contribution to multilateral diplomacy, referencing the recent opening of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He also announced plans to host a Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026, in partnership with the UN.

According to Tokayev, under China’s chairmanship, the SCO has significantly strengthened its position in the international arena. He highlighted that the SCO Plus format, launched last year in Astana, has successfully expanded the organization’s agenda and attracted growing interest from other nations, turning it into an effective platform for dialogue on pressing global issues.

Looking ahead, Tokayev reminded participants that 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the SCO. He expressed confidence that this milestone could become the starting point for a new golden era for the organization, strengthening its influence in shaping solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

Earlier the same day, Tokayev addressed the 25th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, where he outlined his vision for the organization’s development. He emphasized the importance of strengthening security cooperation, expanding trade and logistics, advancing digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, and addressing environmental challenges, underscoring Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to long-term regional stability and growth.