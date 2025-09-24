It is Time for Serious Conversation, Says Tokayev at UN

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for comprehensive UN reform, stronger global cooperation, and urgent steps toward peace, sustainability, and digital equity in a time of mounting instability during the Sept. 23 General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

UN must adapt to today’s realities, Tokayev urges

In his statement, President Tokayev underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the UN system. Reflecting on the institution’s eight-decade legacy, Tokayev acknowledged the UN’s central role in addressing global challenges – but warned that the current crisis of trust in multilateral institutions must not be ignored.

“We must also face the truth: the world around us has changed profoundly – and, unfortunately, not for the better,” the President said, calling for the UN to become more “adjustable to the realities of today’s unpredictable world.”

Security Сouncil reform

Tokayev emphasized that UN reform is not a matter for “endless contemplations” but a “strategic necessity.” A central pillar of this bold effort, he argued, should be reform of the UN Security Council. President Tokayev called for greater representation of major powers from Asia, Africa, and Latin America on a rotational basis, as well as an amplified role for responsible Middle Powers.

“They can act as bridges within the UN when major powers are divided,” he said.

Tokayev also proposed the creation of a dedicated team to present concrete reform ideas, stressing the need to uphold the founding principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute resolution, without selective application.

Addressing global conflicts

Turning to conflict zones, Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s concern over the ongoing Ukrainian crisis and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

“Territorial disputes are never easy to resolve and require mutual restraint and responsibility for the sake of future generations,” he said.

On Gaza, Tokayev called for the full protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law, reiterating Kazakhstan’s support for a two-state solution with the UN playing a central role.

President Tokayev also welcomed successful diplomatic mediation in the South Caucasus, pointing to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the mediation of the United States’ President.

Rebuilding trust and strategic stability

Warning that arms control treaties are collapsing and military spending is surging, Tokayev pressed for renewed international efforts toward disarmament and global stability.

“The global cost of violence reached nearly $20 trillion,” he noted, calling for a relaunch of high-level dialogue among nuclear powers and proposing Kazakhstan as a host for informal nuclear disarmament talks.

He also reiterated his country’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety and Security.

Economic resilience and connectivity

Kazakhstan’s central role in Eurasian connectivity was another key theme. President Tokayev showcased Kazakhstan’s transformation into a major logistics hub, handling 80% of overland transit between Asia and Europe.

“By 2029, we plan to build 5,000 kilometers of new railway lines,” he said.

He stressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to open markets and foreign direct investment, noting the country has attracted over $400 billion in the three decades since independence.

Tackling climate change and water security

Kazakhstan is also facing environmental pressures, including the Aral Sea tragedy, the rapid melting of glaciers and the shrinking Caspian Sea. Tokayev called for urgent steps to address these crises and announced that Kazakhstan will host a Regional Ecological Summit in April 2026.

The country’s environmental efforts also include the Clean Kazakhstan campaign and an initiative to designate 2026 as the UN International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

“I propose that the General Assembly adopt a resolution proclaiming April 22 as the International Day of Greening the Planet,” he said.

AI for human progress

On digital transformation, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a fully digital state within three years. With 90% of public services already digitalized and a national supercomputer in operation, the country is embracing AI to drive progress.

“Kazakhstan views artificial intelligence not as one more technological advancement, but as a major breakthrough that can be a true engine of human progress,” he said.

He welcomed the launch of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, stressing the importance of fairness, accountability, and inclusive access in AI development.

National reforms and economic strategy

President Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s political reforms, including a single seven-year presidential term and a stronger, more transparent governance model rooted in the rule of law.

He also outlined Kazakhstan’s four-pillar energy strategy: oil and gas, coal, uranium, and critical minerals, emphasizing that renewable energy must be part of a balanced, technologically advanced energy transition.

Kazakhstan’s grain export capacity, now reaching 12 million tons, is also positioning the country as a significant agricultural power in global markets.

Commitment to peace, dialogue, and global cooperation

President Tokayev concluded with a reaffirmation of Kazakhstan’s role as a global bridge-builder and peace-maker.

“We will continue to choose balance over domination, cooperation over confrontation, and peace over war,” he said.