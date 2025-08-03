Tokayev, Guterres Inaugurate UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres signed a host country agreement on Aug. 3 to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the Akorda press service reported.

The signing ceremony marked a significant milestone in Kazakhstan’s partnership with the UN and its role in advancing sustainable development across the region.

Guterres’ visit to Kazakhstan comes ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Guterres for prioritizing the visit to Kazakhstan despite his busy schedule.

“The arrival of the high-ranking guest, despite his busy schedule ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, holds special significance for our country and underscores the UN’s commitment to sustainable development goals,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that the opening of the first SDG Center in Central Asia is a milestone achievement for the entire region.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Kazakhstan, I express sincere gratitude to you and your team for your unwavering support of this initiative. I also highly appreciate your timely and forward-thinking UN80 initiative. Kazakhstan fully supports your efforts to reform the UN and shares your priorities. In this regard, I reaffirm Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to the fundamental principles of multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation that underpin the work of the UN,” Tokayev said.

Guterres thanked President Tokayev for the warm welcome and acknowledged Kazakhstan’s role in promoting international cooperation and sustainable development.

“Kazakhstan is a symbol of peace, dialogue, and a bridge builder and an honest broker in many circumstances. Starting by your historic decision to abandon nuclear weapons a few decades ago. It was a remarkable example to the world. When people talk about the clashes of civilizations, the truth is that Kazakhstan demonstrated through Kazakhstan itself and especially through your initiatives that there is hope for dialogue and cooperation of people of different religions, of different cultures. You have always been a center, spreading this message of bringing people together,” Guterres said.

According to a video of the meeting released by Akorda, Guterres noted that his visit is not only about signing the host country agreement but also about giving global visibility to “a very important project.”

The meeting also addressed the future activities of the UN Regional Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan, prospects for UN reform, and key issues on the international and regional agenda.