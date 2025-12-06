UN Launches International Year of Volunteers, Commends Kazakhstan’s Leading Role 

ASTANA – The United Nations headquarters in New York hosted a high-level ceremony to launch the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, an initiative aimed at elevating the role of volunteerism in advancing the 2030 agenda. The event, co-organized by Kazakhstan, Germany and the UN Volunteers program, brought together member states, civil society, academia and the private sector.

The International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026 seeks to recognize and strengthen the contribution of volunteers to sustainable development and global resilience. It also urges governments, UN agencies, and civil society to deepen global understanding of volunteerism, encourage knowledge-sharing, and embed volunteering in national development strategies.

According to the UN, more than 2.1 billion people volunteer each month, helping reinforce global solidarity.

UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock opened the ceremony, highlighting that without the contributions of volunteers around the world, the UN “would not matter at all.” She described them as “quiet, unspoken engine of local action.”

“They work hand-in-hand with the entire UN System, as well as with your Governments, to advance climate action, gender and youth empowerment, and access to essential social services. Twenty-five years after the first International Year of Volunteers, we have an opportunity today to not only recognize and celebrate the role of UN Volunteers in driving sustainable development, but to learn from them,” said Baerbock.

She also commended the Permanent Missions of Germany and Kazakhstan for advancing the effort to highlight the link between development and volunteerism.

“As we accelerate efforts to deliver on the 2030 Agenda, the capacities and strengths of volunteers are indispensable. As the theme of this International Year of Volunteers rightly states: every contribution matters. Matters more than we most times realize,” she said.

In a video message, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the launch, saying that in a time of global uncertainty, volunteerism has become a “powerful force for good.”

“In today’s complex world, volunteers fulfill an important mission of protecting lives, reaching the most vulnerable, building trust and solidarity across societies. The United Nations Volunteers Programme continues to expand its global reach, bringing together people across the world. Beyond the UN framework, volunteer efforts engage hundreds of millions worldwide,” Tokayev said in a statement published by his press office.

Tokayev pointed to Kazakhstan’s own initiatives, including the nationwide Taza Kazakhstan cleanup campaign, which mobilizes thousands of citizens to restore natural landscapes. He also welcomed plans to position Almaty as an “international hub for UN-supported cooperation,” following the establishment of the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

“In this context, the opening of the UN Volunteers Sub-Regional Office in Almaty reflects Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to civic engagement and global partnership,” he added.

Representing Kazakhstan at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the international year reflects the country’s commitment to “kindness, unity and shared responsibility.”

He highlighted the rise of “digital volunteers” using artificial intelligence to improve emergency response and noted that Kazakhstan now has nearly 300,000 active volunteers. Madiyev also announced a national action plan for the year, including environmental initiatives to support the restoration of the Aral and Caspian Seas.

The event also featured the launch of the 2026 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report, setting the tone for a year-long global initiative to recognize, amplify and advance the contributions of volunteers to global development and resilience.