National Carrier Provides Musical Train for Dimash Qudaibergen’s International Project

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Passenger Transportation company has organized the operation of a special musical train for the Voice Beyond Horizon international project. Seven passenger carriages and one restaurant carriage were allocated for filming, accommodating around 150 artists and international guests.

On Sept. 8, the train embarked on an 18-day journey along the Turkistan – Aktau – Almaty – Astana route, with stops in key cities for filming and cultural events. The creative railway journey will cover Kazakhstan’s most picturesque regions, including the Charyn Canyon, the Bozzhyra tract, Lake Kobeytuz, and the Sairam-Ugam National Park, with the final stage set in the capital, reported the company’s press service on Sept. 10.

The project is being implemented with China’s Hunan Broadcasting System, whose daily audience exceeds 210 million viewers, including through its digital platform Mango TV. In addition to Hunan TV and Mango TV, the show will also be broadcast on leading Kazakhstan television channels, including Jibek Joly and Khabar.

For world-renowned Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen, the project has special significance. Serving as executive producer, he returns in a new role nearly ten years after his rise to global fame began on Hunan TV’s Singer show.

“This project will become a new page in the cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. It is important for me to show the wealth of our country to the world – its music, nature, and hospitality. We will unite artists from different countries to once again prove that music knows no borders,” said Qudaibergen.

Performers from China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Italy, Malaysia, and Serbia will take part in the journey, creating a unique musical reality format that combines culture, tourism, and modern rail transport.