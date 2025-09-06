Immersive Sonic Experience Brings Art and Ecology Together at Charyn Canyon

ALMATY – Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan’s natural wonder, turned into the stage for a unique musical and ecological experience on Aug. 31, as the first-ever SUAQ audio expedition in the Sonic Journey format invited visitors to explore the relationship between sound, silence and nature.

Organized by TOLK Studio in collaboration with the Qazaq National Parks (QNP), the project introduced a new cultural format integrating art into nature.

Unlike a traditional festival, SUAQ positioned itself as an expedition, focusing on listening, observing and interacting with the environment. Two stages were set up, each offering distinct musical approaches. The surface stage was dedicated to ambient, live sessions and sound meditation, while Strata, placed within the canyon itself, offered music transmitted exclusively through headphones to preserve the natural soundscape.

Artists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan presented innovative sound experiments, as film screenings curated by the Qyzqaras festival and the sunrise Sonic Sessions ritual celebrated silence.

The Qazaq National Parks also played an essential role in ensuring the event aligned with environmental regulations. Head of Environmental Education and Tourism at Charyn National Park Maxim Akramov highlighted that all locations for the stages were chosen in coordination with park authorities.

“We ensured full compliance with ecological standards, including noise restrictions, safety rules and waste management. Together with the organizers we selected stage locations that were both safe for visitors and minimally invasive to the landscape,” he said.

Adel Nurbayeva, co-founder of TOLK Studio and one of the event’s organizers, explained that the project began in 2024 with a mission to rethink how musical events are created and experienced.

“We wanted to move away from the typical club format and instead treat space itself as part of the sound. Our earlier editions were held in forgotten architectural sites, but Charyn allowed us to evolve into a true audio expedition where music, landscape and people merge into a single flow,” she said.

According to her, choosing the Charyn Canyon as the venue was intentional, as the location played a central role in shaping the concept.

“Charyn isn’t just a beautiful backdrop – it’s part of the composition. The canyon has its own rhythm, its own acoustics and silence. We integrated sound and light carefully, with no large-scale constructions or intrusive setups – only gentle interaction with the landscape,” Nurbayeva said.

Beyond its artistic ambition, SUAQ also aimed to inspire sustainable tourism and raise environmental awareness. The event followed strict zero-waste principles, using a pack in – pack out policy, where participants were responsible for leaving no trace behind.

“Culture can be a powerful tool for sustainable tourism if approached responsibly. We didn’t just bring music – we brought an ethic of care such as recycling, waste reduction, and collaboration with local teams. These kinds of events teach people to see the landscape differently and to treat it more thoughtfully,” Nurbayeva said.

By blending innovative cultural experiences with sustainable practices, the event showed how music and nature can coexist, setting a new standard for eco-friendly tourism and creative exploration in Kazakhstan’s national parks.