Dimash Qudaibergen’s Voice Beyond Horizon Project Concludes Filming in Astana

ASTANA – Filming of the international television project Voice Beyond Horizon, organized by Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen in partnership with China’s Hunan Broadcasting System, wrapped up on Sept. 29 with the final episode shot in Astana.

“The project is not only a musical show featuring talented performers, but also a large-scale promotional campaign to showcase Kazakhstan’s natural wealth and cultural heritage to the world,” Qudaibergen said at a press conference the same day.

Artists from China, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, and Serbia participated in the show, traveling across the country for several weeks, exploring historical landmarks, landscapes and cultural traditions.

The jury included international guests and viewers, among them Grammy-winning producer Walter Afanasieff, who joined the launch in Turkistan.

Performers were judged on a 100-point scale, while 100 audience members on set also cast ballots for their favorite performers. The program features eight competitive rounds and four additional broadcasts dedicated to Kazakhstan’s history and tourism potential.

Qudaibergen said his current focus is on the project and supporting its participants.

“I am creating new opportunities for young performers, including our Nurzhas, who proved himself as a wonderful Kazakh singer on the program. I hope that after the program ends, we will have another original international project,” he said.

Speaking about plans, he confirmed preparations for a concert in New York and expressed hopes of working with legendary musicians.

“I have collaborated with many great artists, including Andrea Bocelli, Lara Fabian, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Jackie Chan, and Chinese stars. Of course, I still dream of working with Celine Dion or Stevie Wonder. If they agreed, it would be a great honor for me,” said Qudaibergen.

The project filmed in four regions, beginning in Turkistan, continuing along the Caspian coast in Aktau and Bozzhyra, highlighting Almaty’s cultural landmarks, and concluding in Astana.

According to Daniel Serzhanuly, acting chairman of the Kazakh Tourism National Company, the locations were selected to emphasize Kazakhstan’s contrasts.

“Dimash selected the locations himself. In Turkistan, they showed antiquities, culture, and traces of the Silk Road, while Aktau featured the sea and Bozzhyra. Almaty offered greenery, mountains, and vibrant urban life. Astana is modern and dynamic. This allowed us to show Kazakhstan’s contrasts and diversity,” Serzhanuly told The Astana Times.

He noted rising Chinese tourism interest.

“Around 400,000 Chinese visitors were registered in the first half of the year. Last year we had 645,000. This year it will definitely be higher. The project will further open Kazakhstan’s tourism potential to a multi-million audience. We also plan to launch a tourist route to the filming locations,” he said.

Producer and chief director Luo Xinxing of Hunan TV said Kazakhstan left a strong impression.

“We visited four cities, each with its own unique charm. Turkistan is an ancient city with a thousand years of grandeur. Aktau offered the beauty of the Caspian coast. Almaty was full of vitality and everyday life, very chill and relaxed. And Astana was futuristic and dynamic. Each city presented a distinct character. While in Kazakhstan, I truly experienced its history, culture, and heritage,” she said.

The show is scheduled to air in January 2026 on Hunan TV, which reaches over 210 million viewers, as well as on its digital platform Mango TV and Kazakh media outlets.