What’s On This First Summer Weekend: Music, Art and More

ASTANA – As the summer begins, Astana and Almaty come alive with a vibrant lineup of cultural, musical, and entertainment events. From captivating concerts to engaging exhibitions, the weekend offers something for every taste and interest. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

Cirque du Soleil, June 6-7

Cirque du Soleil presents a spectacular production that blends breathtaking acrobatics, stunning visuals and imaginative storytelling. Featuring world-class performers, the show takes audiences on a captivating journey filled with artistry, emotion and unforgettable moments.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Tanbaly: Code of Ancestors” exhibition, June 4-July 5

An immersive exhibition that reimagines ancient rock carvings through contemporary art and digital media. Blending archaeology, symbolism and modern interpretation, the project reveals the cultural depth of Kazakhstan’s ancestral heritage in a visually engaging format.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan, 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Satisfaction Music Fest, June 6

A large-scale open-air music festival featuring global DJs, live sets and nonstop electronic energy. Alongside the music, guests can explore art spaces, food zones and relaxation areas, creating a full-day celebration of sound, movement and atmosphere.

Venue: Beibarys recreation area; 7 Kenes Street. Tickets are available here.

National Baige Competition, June 7

Experience the speed, skill and spirit of baige, a traditional equestrian sport that reflects the rich heritage of the Kazakh people.

Venue: Kazanat racetrack. Entry is free.

Almaty

The Spirit of Tengri festival, June 7

An annual celebration of ethnic and contemporary music that brings together artists from around the world. The program highlights world music, ethno fusion, and experimental projects where traditional melodies meet modern sound technologies.

Venue: Abai Square. 148 Dostyk Avenue.

International Balloon Festival, June 6-7

A colorful hot air balloon festival bringing together dozens of balloons filling the sky with vibrant displays. The event offers a full-day family experience featuring balloon flights, tethered rides, live music, children’s activities and open-air picnic areas, creating a festive summer atmosphere for all ages.

Venue: Kaskelen Upper Road. Tickets are available here.

Drag Wars Tournament, June 6-7

Motorsport enthusiasts can attend the first stage of the Drag Wars tournament. The event will feature high-speed drag racing, with drivers competing in short-distance acceleration races, offering spectators an adrenaline-filled experience.

Venue: СТК Sokol; 76 km Almaty – Astana highway. Tickets are available here.