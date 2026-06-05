Kazakhstan, Board of Peace Reaffirm Cooperation, Discuss Gaza Aid and Connectivity Projects

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Senior Advisor to the Board of Peace Aryeh Lightstone on June 4, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the organization while discussing humanitarian support for Gaza and regional connectivity initiatives.

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie M. Stufft also attended the meeting.

During the talks, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a co-founder of the Board of Peace and expressed confidence in its mission to promote global stability and security, according to Akorda.

“As one of the Board of Peace co-founders, we are convinced that this institution will effectively contribute to strengthening global peace and security,” Tokayev said.

The discussions focused on Kazakhstan’s efforts to support stabilization in the Gaza Strip, including participation in projects to restore social infrastructure, expand access to education and healthcare, and strengthen food security.

As one of the world’s leading wheat producers, Kazakhstan is prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to support food security in Gaza and neighboring areas. The country also plans to allocate more than 500 educational grants for Palestinian students to study at Kazakh universities over the next five years.

Lightstone commended Kazakhstan’s active role in the Board of Peace and other international initiatives, including its decision to join the Abraham Accords.

The meeting also covered cooperation in transport and logistics, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative and the Middle Corridor, with both sides emphasizing the importance of stronger regional connectivity and diversified international transport routes.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral topics.

According to the White House, the Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict. Its 28 founding members include the United States and 27 countries from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caucasus.