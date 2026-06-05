News Digest: Foreign Media on Middle Corridor Expansion, Cyprus Ties, and Hong Kong’s Central Asia Push

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s digest highlights the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, expanding ties with Cyprus, and Hong Kong’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway boosts Kazakhstan’s Middle Corridor role

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway entered full-scale operation on June 2, a development expected to increase freight transport along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and support Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub between China and Europe, reported The Times of Central Asia on June 4.

The railway is a joint strategic project of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye and serves as one of the main overland links connecting Central Asia with European markets through the South Caucasus.

The 827-kilometer line has been operating at limited capacity since 2017. Full commercial operation became possible following the completion of rehabilitation and construction work on the Marabda-Kartsakhi section in Georgia.

Hong Kong forges new opportunities with Kazakhstan and Central Asia

A large delegation, led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), is visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from June 1-6 to forge closer ties with Central Asia, reported EQS News on June 3.

Comprising over 70 business and professional representatives from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, the delegation has already yielded significant results at its first stop in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at a business luncheon in Astana on June 2, Lee highlighted that 43 memoranda of understanding (MOU) and agreements have been concluded by the visiting delegation with companies and organizations from Kazakhstan, with more agreements to come.

Hong Kong media groups sign Kazakhstan deals to deepen journalism, business ties

The South China Morning Post reported on June 2 that two Hong Kong media organizations have joined forces with one of Kazakhstan’s largest state-owned conglomerates to strengthen collaboration in journalism and information exchange.

The South China Morning Post also signed a partnership with Kazakhstan’s special financial zone to boost ties between Central Asia, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum held in Astana during Cyprus president’s official visit

The Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum was held in Astana as part of the first official visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to Kazakhstan. The event gathered senior officials and more than 70 business representatives from both countries to discuss cooperation in key economic sectors, Cyprus Inform reported on June 4.

The agenda covered sectors identified by both countries as having strong long-term potential, including transport and logistics, financial and investment services, digital technologies, food security, renewable energy, healthcare and structured investment projects.

Lithuania seeks to use Middle Corridor

Lithuania intends to use the Middle Corridor for deliveries to Central Asia and China, Julius Skačkauskas, Manager of the Transport Innovation Association (TIA) operating in Lithuania, told journalists at the second Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum in Baku, Report informs on June 3.

“Lithuania is a very strong transport country, with 20% of our GDP coming from the transport sector. We want to use this corridor for the delivery of goods from Europe to Central Asia and China. This is very important, and of course, we would like to support making this corridor more efficient and faster. Azerbaijan is a transport hub. Lithuania has great opportunities to use the Middle Corridor. We understand that Azerbaijan is very important in transport and logistics between Europe and Asia,” Skačkauskas noted.