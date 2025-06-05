Dimash Qudaibergen Unites Global Fans at London Show with Lara Fabian

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in London to perform as a special guest at Lara Fabian’s solo concert on June 2 at the OVO Arena Wembley, one of the largest venues in the United Kingdom, reported Dimashnews.

At Heathrow Airport, Qudaibergen was greeted by fans from the UK and abroad with a traditional Kazakh welcome, including a shashu—a ceremonial scattering of sweets symbolizing joy and celebration. Admirers sang his song “Mahabbat Ber Magan” (Give Me Love) in unison as a sign of appreciation and unity within the global Dears fan community.

On June 3, Qudaibergen took the stage with Fabian to perform the globally renowned “Adagio” song. Fabian praised the singer before their duet.

“One of the most impressive, huge, powerful alien voices I have ever heard in my entire life. It’s a real gift that he’s with us today to perform one of the most difficult songs,” she said.

A moment with fans

A fan meeting followed on June 4, and Qudaibergen reflected on the performance with Fabian, sharing updates on upcoming projects, including his solo show, “Stranger,” scheduled for November 12 in London.

“Most importantly, Lara inspires me deeply. Above all, she is incredibly humble and modest. She has a strong, sensual, and beautiful voice. In my opinion, she is one of the greatest singers of all time. I think you will all agree with me. I want to take this opportunity to thank her, because sharing the stage with such a great artist like Lara is truly incredible,” he said.

Qudaibergen also revealed that the second part of the musical film for his song “Love’s Not Over Yet,” released in March, has already been filmed. Now, the most important thing is to find the song.

He spoke at length about “The Story of One Sky,” which he described as his most meaningful work.

“Why did I do this project? I wanted to remind people of peace and a world without war. Maybe I sound like an elderly man… but we need to make this message mainstream. A world without war is what we need,” he said.

When asked which of his songs means the most to him, Qudaibergen pointed to “Omir” (Life).

“As a child, I wrote many poems, but no one saw them—only my family. For the first time, through the “Omir” song, I shared my soul with the global audience. This song is about me. About my life. About our life,” shared Qudaibergen.

He also expressed hope for Kazakhstan’s future and the development of the Kazakh language.