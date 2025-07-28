Dimash to Become First Kazakh Artist to Headline Madison Square Garden

ASTANA – World-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will perform a solo concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 5, becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan and near abroad to headline the iconic venue.

Qudaibergen announced the news on his Instagram, revealing that the performance will be part of his world tour, Stranger, and will feature a specially curated program for the New York audience.

Celebrated for his neoclassical style and extraordinary vocal range, Qudaibergen is not only a singer but also a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was recently awarded the title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and performed with legendary Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo and Latvian soprano Kristine Opolais at Vietnam’s prestigious A Night with the Stars concert.

This landmark performance at Madison Square Garden marks a significant milestone not just for Qudaibergen’s career but for Eurasian music on the global stage.