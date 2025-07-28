Dimash to Become First Kazakh Artist to Headline Madison Square Garden

By Staff report  in International on 28 July 2025

ASTANA – World-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will perform a solo concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 5, becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan and near abroad to headline the iconic venue.

Dimash Qudaibergen will perform a solo concert at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 5. Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Qudaibergen announced the news on his Instagram, revealing that the performance will be part of his world tour, Stranger, and will feature a specially curated program for the New York audience.

Celebrated for his neoclassical style and extraordinary vocal range, Qudaibergen is not only a singer but also a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was recently awarded the title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and performed with legendary Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo and Latvian soprano Kristine Opolais at Vietnam’s prestigious A Night with the Stars concert.

This landmark performance at Madison Square Garden marks a significant milestone not just for Qudaibergen’s career but for Eurasian music on the global stage.


