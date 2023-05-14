Discover Kazakhstan’s Hidden Gem: Aktau – Ultimate Beach Getaway

ASTANA – Aktau is located in western Kazakhstan on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. It has gorgeous beaches and is a popular vacation destination in the country. People can enjoy water sports, including windsurfing, kayaking, and jet skiing, while relaxing on the sandy beaches next to warm waters.

Climate

The Caspian Sea has a mild climate, with hot summers that range from 30 to 40 degrees Celsius and water temperatures that range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius. The water temperature is coldest right next to Aktau and warmest near the Kendirli recreation facility and the Rixos Hotel. The average water temperature is higher in the Mangistau Region, closer to Fort Shevchenko.

Beaches in Aktau

The beach season starts at the end of May and lasts through September. In the center of the city, the coast is steep and rocky. It is a favorite location for cliff-jumping enthusiasts.

Another popular place for jumping is the Devil’s Finger Rock, located on the segment between the 63rd and 64th kilometers of the Aktau – Fort Shevchenko highway.

Within the city are Marrakesh, Manila, Nur-Plaza, Dostar, and other beaches with all the amenities for a comfortable stay. Some have free entrance but charge for the amenities, such as umbrellas and sunbeds. They are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Several popular sanatoriums and tourist centers have sandy beach areas outside the city. Most can offer gazebos, trestle beds, play areas for children, and entertainment on the water. The list of services and prices varies.

The most popular is the Kenderli health complex, 200 kilometers from Aktau. It offers a sandy beach with crystal-clear water and various wellness programs. It is the perfect place for those who want to enjoy a quiet, peaceful holiday.

Another place is Stigl Resort, 17 kilometers away. It has various facilities, such as a sea sauna, a spa center, a herbal bath, and a gym. Accommodation costs range between 12,000 tenge ($27) and 60,000 tenge ($135) per night.

Fort Shevchenko is a historical town approximately 140 kilometers from Aktau. The town was established in the 19th century as a military outpost, and today it has several historical sites, museums, and parks.

Accommodation in Aktau

Aktau is a large city in Kazakhstan, and finding accommodation for tourists of different incomes is easy. The city offers hostels, hotels, apartments, and villas. The price per night starts from 4,000 tenge ($10) to 400,000 tenge ($900).

How to get to Aktau

The most convenient way to get to Aktau is by plane. The Aktau Airport, which receives domestic and international flights, is located 30 kilometers from the city.

Aktau does not have a railway station. The nearest station is located in Mangystau, which is seven kilometers away.