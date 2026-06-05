Air Astana Resumes Dubai Flights with Gradual Schedule Restoration

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship airline, Air Astana, will gradually restore scheduled flights to Dubai from Almaty and Astana starting in June and July, following route adjustments caused by the closure of Iranian airspace.

Almaty-Dubai-Almaty flights are set to resume on June 20, while Astana-Dubai-Astana services will restart on July 10. All flights will be rerouted via Pakistan to ensure safe operations, reported the airline’s press service on June 5.

The airline will increase frequencies in stages. Almaty-Dubai flights will rise from two weekly services in mid-June to daily operations in early July. Astana-Dubai flights will gradually increase to daily service by early August.

Passengers on previously rebooked tickets for flights before July 31 may rebook free of charge onto earlier services beginning June 20 for Almaty routes and July 10 for Astana routes.

Air Astana said it continues to monitor regional developments and may further adjust schedules depending on the security situation in the Middle East.

Air Astana and FlyArystan have canceled flights to Dubai starting March 11 due to the tense situation in the Middle East.