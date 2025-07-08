Dimash Qudaibergen Performs with Plácido Domingo in Vietnam’s Ho Guom Opera House Celebration

ASTANA – Kazakh star Dimash Qudaibergen performed at the prestigious A Night with the Stars concert at the Ho Guom Opera House in Vietnam’s capital on July 6. Performing alongside legendary Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo and renowned Latvian soprano Kristine Opolais, Qudaibergen opened the evening with a powerful rendition of “SOS d’un Terrien en Détresse.”

The event, marking the second anniversary of the Ho Guom Opera House, featured three masters of vocal art from Kazakhstan, Spain, and Latvia, accompanied by the Vietnam Sun Symphony Orchestra under the baton of French-American conductor Olivier Ochanine.

Qudaibergen performed songs in Chinese, English, French, and Kazakh, reported the Dimash News on July 8.

“To everyone who has made it to Ho Guom Opera, thank you for your love. And to all the Vietnamese Dears who could not attend – I feel you with me every step. Thank you for all the support and love. And I hope to come back to Vietnam and sing to all of you, Dears,” said Qudaibergen.

A special surprise for the audience was Qudaibergen’s performance of the famous song “Hymne à l’amour,” which he performed for the first time at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

A highlight of the evening was a joint performance by Domingo, Opolais, and Qudaibergen. Their rendition of “O sole mio,” an iconic Neapolitan classic composed in 1898 by Giovanni Capurro and Eduardo Di Capua, became a standout performance of A Night with the Stars, uniting generations on one stage.