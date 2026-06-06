Kazakhstan Begins Construction of First Container Ship to Boost Middle Corridor Capacity

ASTANA – Construction of Kazakhstan’s first specialized 780 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) container ship has officially begun at the Baku Shipyard, a significant step in expanding the country’s maritime transport capacity and strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov. The vessel is being built under a partnership between the National Maritime Shipping Company, Kazmortransflot and Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

The project includes the construction of two modern container ships designed to transport container cargo across the Caspian Sea by the end of 2027, reported the ministry’s press service on June 4.

The new vessels are expected to increase Kazakhstan’s container shipping capacity, improve maritime transport efficiency and enhance the country’s role as a key transit hub linking Asia and Europe via the Middle Corridor.

During the event, officials also discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and the Baku Shipyard. A contract for the construction of two dry cargo ships has been signed, and discussions on their design are currently underway. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Expanding the national merchant fleet remains a priority of Kazakhstan’s transport policy. In April, KTZ signed an agreement with the Baku Shipyard to build six vessels, including two container ships.

The projects are expected to strengthen the transport and logistics potential of the Caspian region and support growing freight traffic along key Eurasian trade routes.

Kazmortransflot reported a record monthly volume of container transportation along the Middle Corridor in May. The company transported 7,451 TEUs on the Aktau-Alyat (Baku) route during the month, more than double the 3,359 TEUs carried in May 2025.