Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Norway Chess 2026 Title

ASTANA – Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva secured the Norway Chess Women 2026 title ahead of the final round after a strong showing at one of the world’s most prestigious chess tournaments, held in Oslo from May 25 to June 5.

The 22-year-old entered the ninth and penultimate round as the tournament leader and needed only one point against her closest challenger, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk, to guarantee first place. For her victory, Assaubayeva will receive 700,000 Norwegian kroner (US$74,821), according to the tournament’s press service.

Throughout the tournament, Assaubayeva defeated several top-ranked opponents, including Ju Wenjun, the reigning five-time Women’s World Chess Champion.