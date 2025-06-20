Wizz Air, Air Astana Suspend Some Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

ASTANA — Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the temporary suspension of flights between Astana and Abu Dhabi due to the current political situation in the Middle East, on June 19.

According to the Astana International Airport’s press service, the last flight from Astana to Abu Dhabi took place on June 19.

“For passengers planning a return flight from Abu Dhabi to Astana, the airline will offer an alternative route via Almaty. A full refund of the ticket price is also available if an alternative route is rejected. To do this, contact the Wizz Air call center,” reads the airport’s statement.

Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana informed on June 20 about the temporary suspension of flights from Atyrau to Dubai starting from June 28 due to a significant increase in flight time. Flights from Astana and Almaty to Dubai will continue, bypassing the airspace of Iran and Iraq.

“Passengers of suspended flights will be offered free rebooking on flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai or other destinations from Atyrau, or a full refund,” reads the company’s statement.

On June 13, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport imposed a full ban on flights over and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until further notice.

Amid growing instability in the Middle East, Kazakhstan has evacuated 109 of its citizens from Iran.