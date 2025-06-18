Kazakhstan Evacuates 109 Citizens from Iran Amid Regional Tensions

ASTANA – Amid growing instability in the Middle East, Kazakhstan has evacuated 109 of its citizens from Iran, with 89 individuals transiting through Turkmenistan and 20 through Azerbaijan.

The operation was supported by regional authorities and coordinated by Kazakh diplomats, who ensured legal and logistical assistance throughout the process.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the governments of Iran, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan for their constructive cooperation in facilitating the evacuation. Over 200 individual requests were addressed, and communication with Kazakh nationals across Iran was maintained to ensure safe and organized transit, reported the ministry’s press service on June 18.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing, with the ministry now focusing on evacuating Kazakh citizens from Israel. Ensuring the safety and rights of Kazakhstan citizens abroad remains a top foreign policy priority.