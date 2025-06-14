Kazakhstan Suspends Flights Over Middle East

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration has announced a ban on flights over six countries in response to heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

“Due to the current situation in the Middle East and the high level of threat to civil aviation safety, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is imposing a complete ban on flights over, within, and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until further notice. This directive applies to all regular and non-regular passenger, cargo, and technical flights operated by Kazakh aircraft operators,” reads the message.

The aviation administration will provide additional information if the situation in the region changes.

Air Astana Group, Kazakhstan’s national carrier, also informed about changes to the routes of some regular and charter flights operated by Air Astana and FlyArystan. Flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Medina will be operated bypassing Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement concerning the escalation of the conflict.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expresses serious concern over the dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and advocates for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law. We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint,” reads the message.