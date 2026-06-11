Kazakhstan Opens 16th AMM Congress to Shape Future of Mining Sector

ASTANA — The 16th Astana Mining & Metallurgy (AMM) Congress and Exhibition opened on June 11 at the Hilton Astana, bringing together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector. The event runs for two days, concluding on June 12.

The exhibition features 70 companies from 15 countries, including Canada, China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited the stands of leading companies such as Qarmet, Kazzinc, Kazakhmys, KAZ Minerals, and XCMG.

Participants presented projects focused on production modernization, digitalization, industrial automation, environmental and industrial safety, and the development of processing and engineering services, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The congress has brought together more than 1,500 delegates from 16 countries. Speaking at the plenary session, Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.5% in 2025 and highlighted the importance of geological exploration for expanding the country’s mineral resource base and attracting investment. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s goal of strengthening its position not only as a raw materials supplier but also as a producer of competitive industrial goods for global markets.

The event is organized by Kazakhstan’s exhibition company Iteca in partnership with ICA Events Group. The state partner is the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan. The congress is also supported by the Akimat of Astana, industry associations, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the National Geological Survey of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest, and Visit Astana. The General Partner is Qarmet, with Eurasian Resources Group, KAZ Minerals, and Kazzinc as Gold Partners, Komatsu Central Asia and Aktobe Copper Company as Silver Partners, and Dassault Systèmes and TuranIndustrial as Bronze Partners.

Deep dives will come out soon from our team there.