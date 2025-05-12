Top Czech Official Hails Comprehensive Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are keen to expand and diversify bilateral ties. A Czech delegation, led by Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Martin Frélich, visited Kazakhstan at the end of April, meeting with senior Kazakh officials and participating in the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

More than 150 Czech companies operate in the country. Kazakhstan is also among the top five oil suppliers to the Czech Republic, exporting more than one million tons of crude oil in 2024. The Astana Times had an opportunity to discuss with Martin Frélich the objectives of the visit and his take on the bilateral ties.

Below is a Q&A with Mr. Frélich.

You were visiting Kazakhstan with a delegation. What were the key objectives of this visit?

I was here as the head of the Czech delegation whose purpose is to attend the 12th session of the Czech-Kazakh Intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation.

This format is very important to us, as it allows for the negotiations between different ministries. Moreover, through the signing of the protocol, we chart a way forward in our economic relations. So, it is both an instrument used to solve any issues that might come up and also to plan ahead.

Usually, the commission is supposed to meet every year, but unfortunately, due to the COVID pandemic and the geopolitical situation, the Czech-Kazakh commission had to be postponed again and again. The last time we met was in 2021. As such, I think it is high time we met and discussed future cooperation.

We were also accompanied by a business delegation, and we also met companies that are already present in the country. As such, a part of this trip is also the Czech-Kazakh business forum, which is happening as we speak. This, I believe, will provide both our companies with new opportunities.

And last but not least, I was offered the opportunity to attend the opening ceremony of the Kazakh Machinery Fair, which I gladly accepted.

How would you assess the current state of trade and economic ties between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan? In what areas do you see the most untapped potential or room for growth?

In my opinion, strong economic links between our countries are more important than ever. As the global events show us again and again, in today’s world, firm economic partnerships are of utmost importance, and I am glad that we can count Kazakhstan to be one of those.

This partnership draws both on historical experience but also on the compatibility for the future regarding what your country needs and what Czech exporters can offer. And just as well, this works the other way too, of course.

As regards the specific sectors, it is hard to choose really. The Czech Republic is very strong in the field of engineering, transportation, mining and energy, but just as well we have quality companies in the health sector, IT, and others.

There is no one area of untapped potential. That would actually be easier if I can be honest. What we have is a wide range of sectors where Czech companies are active and we have to support them all. It’s not quite an easy task, but I am happy to say that our representatives in Astana and Almaty are more than up for the job.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala visited Kazakhstan in 2023, followed by a visit from Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský in 2023. How have these frequent high-level visits translated into tangible follow-up, especially in terms of trade, energy cooperation, or technology?

I would add to this that Kazakhstan was also visited by the EU Commissioner for international partnerships and former Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Síkela. Not only that, but there is also the recent EU-CA Summit in Samarkand. So, the interest in the country and in the region as a whole is a shared one in Europe, and it transcends to the Czech initiatives.

When thinking about it, and thinking back on your previous question, I feel there is space where we should intensify our efforts and that is via the EU. As noted by its representatives, the EU is very interested in developing economic cooperation with the region and through its Global Gateway initiative. It offers support to member states’ companies so that they can deliver bigger and better projects, which will benefit both our countries. So, in this way, I think we should increase our efforts and help our companies take part in the union’s initiatives.

Beyond that, the mentioned visits, including this one, all work towards the strengthening of our economic ties and we can see that the results are there. Our mutual trade grows, there are more and more companies operating on each other’s markets, we have direct flight connections and recently, a big deal between ČEZ and Kazatomprom was signed for the delivery of uranium to the Czech Republic.

What are some of the key improvements you believe are needed, on either side, to facilitate smoother trade, joint ventures, or investment flows between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan?

Firstly, I don’t believe we face some really difficult problems which would need radical changes. This is supported by the number of companies active here. What we need to do is to continue to diligently work out all the small issues that pop out here and there. But I think that is quite normal.

I think it’s also important that Kazakhstan is a country with a healthy investment climate and it is acting within the bounds of international law. Moreover, we are also glad that Kazakhstan cooperates with us regarding the sanctions regime imposed on Russia following its unlawful aggression against Ukraine, which is a cornerstone of our policy. Thanks to all of this, our companies can see that Kazakhstan is a very promising country, which in turn boosts the development of our economic ties.

I also hope that the EU and Kazakhstan will continue to develop mutual relations, with the ratification of the EPCA with Kazakhstan being a very significant moment, even in terms of Czech-Kazakh trade. This cooperation should continue and deepen, helping foster mutual economic cooperation.

As I mentioned, the EU is trying to do better in today’s more difficult world, and I would say we are on the right track. I hope that the tangible results start showing soon. I can assure you that we are working hard on it.