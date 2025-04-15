Kazatomprom Secures Czech Uranium Deal, Eyes Europe Growth

ASTANA – Kazatomprom national atomic company has signed a landmark agreement with ČEZ, a. s., marking an expanded presence in Europe and strengthened position in the global uranium market.

In the next seven years, the supply of Kazakh natural uranium concentrates can cover approximately one-third of the uranium needs for Westinghouse-manufactured fuel assemblies at the Temelín nuclear power plant. The agreement enhances the energy security of the Czech Republic and supports the plant’s role in providing clean and sustainable energy, reported the company’s press service on April 15.

“With this new agreement, Kazatomprom continues to grow its footprint in the European market and advance its strategy of diversifying the sales portfolio. This is another important milestone in our mission to be a partner of choice for the global nuclear energy industry. As we build on our previous contracts, partnerships such as this one with ČEZ, a. s., allow us to support energy security in the region while advancing our shared goals of decarbonisation and sustainability,” said Kazatomprom Chief Commercial Officer Vladislav Baiguzhin.

ČEZ, a. s., is a leading energy company in Central Europe and a key player in nuclear power generation, which operates six nuclear reactors at the two sites of Dukovany and Temelin. They supply around 36% of the Czech Republic’s electricity needs.

The official signing ceremony took place at the company’s headquarters in Prague, with high-level representatives from both companies. This deal follows a series of strategic partnerships Kazatomprom has established globally, showcasing its ongoing expansion and commitment to diversifying its sales channels.