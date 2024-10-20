From the Steppe to the Stars: A New Era in Czech-Kazakh Cooperation

On June 4, 2024, a significant moment unfolded in Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala: the reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses, led by Prague Zoo director Miroslav Bobek. The release of Zeta II, a three-year-old stallion, marked the start of a larger project that will eventually bring 40 horses back to this iconic region. Interestingly, the horses arrived at the same airport where Czech astronaut Vladimír Remek departed for space 46 years ago—a fascinating historical connection.

This shared history is just one of many vibrant links between our countries. Another strong connection lies in the arts. This year, Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s film Steppenwolf was warmly received at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, a town beloved by Kazakh tourists. The film’s success highlights the growing cultural exchange between our nations, a foundation that strengthens our broader relationship.

Cultural ties, however, are just the beginning. These exchanges, along with fresh ideas and perspectives, enrich both our societies and lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation. With the direct flight between Astana and Prague now in place, these ties are easier to nurture and expand.

Turning to diplomacy, I am here as the Minister of Foreign Affairs to build on the successful visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala last year. Our longstanding relationship has thrived in sectors like energy, engineering, and agriculture. A recent milestone was the resumption of Škoda Auto’s car production at the Kostanay plant in February. But we’re not stopping there.

What excites me most is the exploration of new horizons in research, development, and innovation. A perfect example is the opening of the joint Czech-Kazakh research center for aquaculture and carp breeding in Astana—an achievement that reflects our shared commitment to progress.

Kazakhstan is emerging as a regional leader, attracting investments in cutting-edge fields like ICT, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Czechia, with its strong research tradition, is eager to be part of this journey. As we look ahead, creating the right conditions for peaceful and prosperous development is crucial. Czechia fully supports Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls on the international community to do the same, particularly in light of the current geopolitical landscape.

In these turbulent times, with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, upholding international law is more critical than ever. We call on Russia to end the war, respect its neighbors, and adhere to the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

Czechia remains committed to turning our shared strengths into mutual benefits, creating a dynamic and complex web of cooperation with Kazakhstan. I look forward to fruitful discussions with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to further deepen our partnership and seize the many opportunities that lie ahead.

The author is Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.