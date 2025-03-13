EU Deepens Global Gateway Partnership with Kazakhstan with Deals in Critical Raw Materials and Transport 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union concluded key agreements on March 13 in Astana under the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy as part of the visit of EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela to Kazakhstan.

Addressing the press following his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Sikela emphasized his visit came at an “important moment” in the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.

“During our discussion, he [Murat Nurtleu] mentioned a phrase that resonates strongly with me. The EU and Kazakhstan are a great match. Indeed, we have high ambitions, great expertise, and we are looking for a reliable partner,” said Sikela.

EU is Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partner. Trade reached $48.8 billion in 2024, according to the latest figures from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, with Kazakh exports standing at $38.1 billion. Since 2005, EU investments in the Kazakh economy surpassed $200 billion, almost half of the total foreign direct investments in the country.

“I am certain that our Global Gateway strategy will enable us to build a mutually beneficial partnership with Kazakhstan,” he added.

EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which aims to mobilize 300 billion euros ($326.4 billion) in public and private investments globally by 2027, has four priority areas in Central Asia. It includes transport, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), critical raw materials, digital connectivity, and the water, energy, and climate sectors.

Agreements include a three million euro ($3.3 million) contract to boost cooperation between the EU and Central Asia in critical raw materials to be implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). It is designed to foster joint projects in this area and promote best international practices to ensure a sustainable supply chain.

“As we all know, modern economies rely heavily on essential minerals for clean technologies and digital devices. It takes more than 50 different raw materials to power the smartphones we use daily. Europe needs these critical raw materials to modernize its economy, and Kazakhstan, with its vast reserves, is a natural partner,” said Sikela.

According to him, the agreement in critical raw materials will promote advanced extraction technologies and sustainable standards.

“Europe gains a reliable supply, while Kazakhstan strengthens its mining sector, fosters innovation and creates skilled jobs,” he added.

Another key document – a 200 million euro ($217.5 million) framework loan agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) – will advance investments in sustainable transport and renewable energy.

Supported by an EU guarantee of 18 million euros ($19.6 million), it will be instrumental in pushing the key objectives of the Global Gateway programs on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy, and Climate Change.

He stressed the importance of strong transport links.

“That is why our mutual cooperation strongly focused on infrastructure and the Trans- Caspian transport corridor is a game changer. It can reduce transit times between Europe and Asia to just 15 days, or even less, unlocking new opportunities for trade and investments across the region,” he said.

Under the Global Gateway strategy, the EU also provides funding for digital connectivity projects.

“Through the 55 million euro [$59.8 million] Team Europe initiative, we support the government in connecting hundreds of villages in rural areas, unlocking new opportunities for Kazakh citizens and local businesses alike,” said Sikela.

He noted that the upcoming EU-Central Asia summit in April in Samarkand will be an “excellent opportunity to build on this progress.”

“We should now harness this momentum to turn our potential into reality for our companies and our citizens,” he added.

Kazakhstan is a second stop in Sikela’s Central Asian mission following Turkmenistan, where he also met with the country’s leadership and visited the Turkmenbashi port, a key hub in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.