How Kazakhstan Regulates and Sustains Expanding Tourism Sector

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s growing appeal as a travel destination is supported by a comprehensive framework of policies, programs, and partnerships designed to ensure safe, high-quality and sustainable tourism. Much of this work, ranging from licensing systems and quality labels to infrastructure upgrades and workforce training, occurs behind the scenes but plays a critical role in shaping both travelers’ experiences and the long-term development of the industry.

Sector in numbers: visitors, spending and domestic growth

In 2024, domestic tourism surged to 10.5 million travelers, nearly one million more than the previous year. The country also attracted 15.3 million foreign visitors, including 10.4 million who stayed longer than 24 hours.

According to the Tourism Industry Committee, China led the list of top countries of origin, with 655,000 visitors, driven by a visa-free regime and expanded air connections.

India followed with 146,000 visitors, supported by simplified visa rules and direct flights. Türkiye ranked third with 130,000 travelers, influenced by regular flights and strong cultural ties. Germany contributed 92,000 visitors, with interest centered on ethno tourism and cultural landmarks, while South Korea sent 40,000 visitors amid rising demand for nature, cuisine and heritage experiences.

Foreign tourist spending exceeded $2.6 billion in 2024. Of this, $307 million came from China, $56 million from Germany, $53 million from Türkiye and $47 million from the United States, according to the ministry.

The National Bank reported that average spending per tourist from outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ranged between $1,200 and $1,500 per trip, with an average stay of four days.

Tourism contributes more than 500 billion tenge (US$ 965 million) to the national budget each year and employs over 500,000 people. The sector continues to grow, with tax revenues increasing by 25% annually and employment expanding by 5-8%.

Licensing, accreditation, and quality control

In a written comment for The Astana Times, the Kazakh Tourism national company noted that Kazakhstan operates a dual licensing system for outbound and inbound tour operators. As of 2024, the process is fully automated and requires documentation, including state registration certificates, financial records, proof of financial security, and ownership verification. This framework helps ensure licensed operators are reliable and financially stable.

Professional tour guides must complete certified training programs and may operate either as employees or individual entrepreneurs. More than 400 certified guides are currently listed in the national electronic registry, with one-third based in Almaty.

“A special module has been developed to digitize this register. As of today, 93 guides have passed testing and received personalized badges with QR codes. These badges confirm the official status of the guide and provide the opportunity for free or discounted access to a number of tourist sites when accompanying tourist groups,” said the company in a comment.

Sustainability, certification standards and quality labels

A new national ecotourism standard, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN), will take effect on June 1.

Created jointly with the Forestry and Wildlife Committee under the Ministry of Agriculture, the standard establishes requirements for energy conservation, biodiversity protection, and responsible waste management, based on the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) guidelines. It draws on international certification models and best practices from systems such as Travelife and EarthCheck.

Since 2021, Kazakh Tourism has also operated a national quality label initiative, awarding Nice and Very Nice designations to qualifying tour operators, accommodations and food establishments.

“To date, 220 tourism-related businesses have been certified under the program (…) It helps travelers navigate service quality with greater confidence,” said Kazakh Tourism.

Safety measures

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, foreign travelers arriving in Kazakhstan are issued a special card with a QR code that links to the SafeTravel.kz multilingual website. The initiative aims to improve tourist safety and convenience by providing essential information and recommendations for safe travel, along with links to mobile applications.

The SafeTravel.kz app provides instant communication with the police, featuring an SOS function. It also includes memos on migration compliance, city maps, official lists of taxi and telecom operators, guidance for emergencies, and contact information for ambulance, fire, and rescue services.

Preserving sensitive zones and sacred sites

Global practice shows that tourism can benefit, but also strain the existing infrastructure. Large tourist cities face damaging impacts from overtourism, as it puts pressure on the environment, infrastructure, resource consumption and transport systems.

While Kazakhstan has not yet faced overtourism, the country is managing access to ecologically and culturally sensitive zones.

In Katon-Karagay, a remote protected zone in eastern Kazakhstan, a sustainable tourism model is being developed through community-led initiatives, including ethno-villages and designated trails.

Turkistan, a key pilgrimage site, benefits from integrated development strategies that strike a balance between heritage preservation and modern infrastructure. Digital monitoring, master planning, and public awareness campaigns are helping to prevent tourism growth from compromising cultural or environmental values.

State support for entrepreneurs

Several state programs have been introduced to support tourism entrepreneurs. According to Kazakh Tourism, businesses that build or renovate hotels and roadside service facilities can receive reimbursement for up to 10% of their total project costs.

Tour operators may be eligible for a 25% subsidy when purchasing tourist buses with more than eight seats, provided they are used exclusively for tourism purposes.

Sanitation facility owners in high-traffic areas or along highways may receive monthly subsidies of 83,300 tenge (US$160) to support maintenance. Entrepreneurs developing ski resort infrastructure are eligible for up to 25% reimbursement for equipment purchases, including cable cars and snow grooming machines.

Applications are submitted through local akimats (city administrations) or the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and reviewed by experts. Upon approval, funding is disbursed within 15 working days after confirmation of the budget.

In addition to direct subsidies, national development institutions, such as the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, offer preferential loans with terms ranging from five to 20 years at annual interest rates of 6% to 10%. The government also provides credit guarantees covering up to 85% of loan amounts.

For large-scale investment projects, entrepreneurs may sign agreements with Kazakh Invest, a national company tasked with promoting investment. Under such contracts, businesses may qualify for exemptions from corporate income, property and land taxes for up to 25 years.

Participation in these programs requires submission of foundational documents, project estimates and confirmation of expenses. However, government agencies and development institutions aim to simplify the procedures and offer guidance throughout the process.

Training the tourism workforce

According to the country’s law, the organization of professional training for tour guides falls under the competence of local executive bodies.

To align training with international standards, Kazakh Tourism has certified 12 national trainers under the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA).

“In cooperation with local authorities and the tourism businesses, 41 guides have been trained using the same WFTGA methodology in the Turkistan and Mangystau regions and the city of Almaty,” said Kazakh Tourism, highlighting that training is also available through tourism associations and educational centers, with optional advanced certification.

Despite these efforts, Kazakh Tourism noted that regions with high tourism potential are experiencing a shortage of qualified guides.

Addressing infrastructure gaps

“Tourism development in the regions is often constrained by less visible but critically important infrastructure barriers. These include poor access roads, limited availability of sanitation and utility services, unstable mobile connectivity, lack of internet and Wi-Fi coverage, and the inability to make cashless payments,” said Kazakh Tourism.

These factors are essential to a comfortable and safe travel experience, and their absence can undermine even the most attractive destinations.

Addressing these challenges requires interagency coordination among central ministries, local authorities and private stakeholders. Infrastructure upgrades are embedded in regional development plans, territorial planning documents, and national strategies for transport, digitalization and utilities.

“The private sector also plays a key role, particularly in the development of service and digital infrastructure. Public-private partnership mechanisms are being increasingly utilized, enabling the implementation of infrastructure projects along tourist routes,” said Kazakh Tourism.