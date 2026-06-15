Kazakhstan’s Amanat Party Approves Merger with Adilet

ASTANA – Delegates of the second congress of Kazakhstan’s Adilet Party approved the merger of the Amanat party into Adilet on June 14, in a move aimed at strengthening national unity and advancing the country’s reform agenda.

During the meeting, Adilet delegates unanimously endorsed Amanat’s accession to the party and approved the establishment of regional branches across all regions of Kazakhstan and in cities of national significance, according to Kazinform.

Adilet Chairman Aibek Dadebay described the merger as a strategic decision driven by a sense of national responsibility and the need to unite political and public resources to support Kazakhstan’s long-term development. He said the move reflects a commitment to serving the state’s interests and responding to citizens’ expectations.

The decision was also supported by delegates at Amanat’s congress on June 12. Amanat Chair Yerlan Koshanov stated that the merger responds to public demand and will help consolidate resources and strengthen both human and public potential to advance Kazakhstan’s strategic objectives.

Following the merger, the united political organization will retain the name, program, and visual identity of the Adilet Party. According to Adilet Political Council Bureau member Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, the legal integration process is expected to take approximately five to six months.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the decision and thanked Amanat for its contribution to Kazakhstan’s modernization, expressing confidence that party members will continue their work within Adilet, reported Akorda.

The congress also approved the creation and registration of regional party branches nationwide, a move aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement, expanding citizen participation, and enhancing the party’s organizational capacity across the country.