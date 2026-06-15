Kazakhstan to Host High-Level Visits from Germany, Spain, and Poland This Month

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will receive senior officials from Germany, Spain, and Poland this month for high-level talks aimed at strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and inter-parliamentary ties, said Yerlan Zhetybayev, spokesperson of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry during a June 15 press briefing.

On June 16, Kazakhstan will hold the eighth round of political consultations with Spain, led by State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío. Discussions will cover political dialogue, economic and investment cooperation, cultural exchange, and international and regional matters. The same day will see the first Kazakhstan-Spain forum to strengthen institutional and business links.

Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Stefan Rouenhoff will visit Kazakhstan on June 15-16, followed by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche on June 29-30. Talks will center on trade, investment, energy cooperation, industrial partnership, and joint projects in critical raw materials.

Also, Poland’s Senate Speaker Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska will visit Kazakhstan on June 18-20. The program includes meetings with state leadership and parliament, with emphasis on inter-parliamentary cooperation and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Zhetybayev said that the visits will reinforce Kazakhstan’s strategic partnerships with European states and support preparations for upcoming high- and top-level bilateral engagements.