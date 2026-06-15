Tokayev Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Calls it Important Step Toward Regional Stability

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as highly significant for both the region and the broader international community.

According to Tokayev, the agreement comes at a particularly important time amid a complex global situation.

“We highly appreciate the political will of the parties, which made it possible to restore trust and find mutually acceptable solutions,” Tokayev wrote on his X account on June 15.

Tokayev praised the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he demonstrated determination and strategic vision at a crucial moment. He also welcomed the constructive approach taken by Iran’s leadership.

“Kazakhstan hopes that the signing of this agreement will provide a solid foundation for strengthening peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond,” he wrote.

The agreement follows more than three months of conflict between the United States and Iran, which began in late February and disrupted regional stability and global energy markets. The deal is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland later this week and followed by further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief. It also includes plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes and a key transit corridor for global oil exports, according to Reuters.