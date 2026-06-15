Akmola Region Expects Two Million Tourists as Burabay Expands Tourism Infrastructure

ASTANA — The Akmola Region expects to welcome around two million tourists this year, with Burabay remaining its main tourism destination.

According to the regional akimat (administration), work is underway to improve ten existing tourist routes and create two new ones near Lake Zhukey and the village of Akylbay.

Infrastructure upgrades in Burabay include eight new observation decks, a park, 45 picnic areas, an additional 10 kilometers of bike paths, and 55 sanitary facilities, reported Kazinform on June 14.

Transport access is also improving. The modernized Shchuchinsk railway station is set to open this month, along with new bus routes connecting the station to the resort area.

Several hotel projects are moving forward, including the opening of the Mövenpick hotel complex in July and the five-star Radisson Blu Burabay in December. Construction of the Dolce by Wyndham hotel continues, while work on the Holiday Inn Resort Burabay is expected to begin in July.

Regional officials are also planning a convention center, which is currently undergoing state review.

To improve safety, authorities have deployed 40 police officers, installed 123 smart surveillance cameras, and expanded summer operations at rescue stations on Lakes Shchuchye, Borovoye, and Bolshoye Chebachye.

The resort has also opened the Nomad Soul ethno-village, where visitors can explore Kazakhstan’s nomadic heritage through historical yurts, exhibitions, traditional performances, craft workshops, games, and overnight stays in an ethnic-style setting.