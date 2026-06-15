Almaty Hosts EU-Central Asia Meeting on Afghanistan Cooperation

ASTANA — Envoys from the European Union, Central Asian countries, and the United Nations met on June 15 in Almaty to coordinate approaches on Afghanistan, focusing on regional stability, connectivity, and long-term socio-economic development.

The eighth meeting of the EU and Central Asian Special Representatives on Afghanistan brought together delegations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the EU, and the UN, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Participants reviewed developments in Afghanistan and discussed their impact on regional security, emphasizing the need for coordinated international engagement. A key theme was the expansion of transport and transit routes through Afghanistan to enhance trade between Central and South Asia and strengthen ties with Europe.

Kazakhstan highlighted its commitment to diplomatic solutions, regional trust-building, and cooperation under United Nations coordination. The country also underlined its support for humanitarian and educational initiatives in Afghanistan, as well as efforts to advance regional economic ties.

The UN’s role in aligning international assistance was also noted, including the importance of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Delegates described Almaty as an emerging platform for multilateral dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development across the region.