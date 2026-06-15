Coal Accounts for Over 60% of Kazakhstan’s Electricity as Its Energy Mix Diversifies

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 15 June 2026

ASTANA – Coal remains the dominant source of electricity in Kazakhstan, accounting for 62.1% of total generation, while gas-fired plants, hydropower facilities and renewable energy sources together provide nearly 38% of the country’s power output.

Photo credit: gov.kz

According to the Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan continues to modernize its energy sector and diversify generation sources while maintaining reliable electricity supplies and strengthening energy security.

Gas-fired power plants account for 23.4% of electricity generation, making them the second-largest source of power in the country, reported the ministry’s press service on June 15.

Hydropower plants, excluding small hydro facilities, contribute 7.5% of total output, providing stable, clean electricity and supporting grid operations.

Renewable energy sources continue to expand their role in the national power mix, with their share of total generation reaching 7%.

According to the ministry, the modernization of existing infrastructure and the construction of new energy facilities are supporting the development of a more balanced and resilient power system. Efforts are focused on expanding gas-fired generation, hydropower and renewable energy projects while ensuring the stability of the national grid.


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