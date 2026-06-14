Archaeologists Unearth Rare Kangly-Era Artifacts and Burial Practices in Turkistan Region

ASTANA — Archaeologists conducting excavations in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region have uncovered rare artifacts and unusual burial practices dating back to the Kangly period, offering new insights into one of ancient Central Asia’s major political formations.

The discoveries were made in the Ordabasy district, where researchers are investigating five burial mounds associated with the Kangly era. Excavations have revealed ceramic jugs, bowls, knives and tools preserved in remarkably good condition.

Researchers said some of the artifacts contain inscriptions, which they believe reflect a high level of cultural development during the Kangly period.

“The presence of inscriptions is a sign of a highly developed culture,” said Yerzhan Kerimbekov, vice rector for research and innovation at South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University, as quoted by 24KZ news channel.

“Our ancestors exchanged messages, recorded their experiences and preserved cultural traditions by making inscriptions on ceramics,” he added.

Archaeologists also uncovered several unusual burials. One mound contained the remains of an adult and a child buried together, a practice rarely documented in the area. Another burial revealed the remains of a man estimated to have stood approximately 1.9 meters tall.

One of the most notable discoveries was the burial of a woman placed on her side with bent legs. According to researchers, this type of burial rite has not previously been recorded at Kangly archaeological sites.

“This type of burial has never before been encountered at Kangly monuments,” said Gulmira Stamkulova, a researcher at the university’s archaeological center. She noted that similar practices were previously associated with Bronze Age communities on the territory of modern Kazakhstan.

All artifacts recovered during the excavation will be transferred to the National Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum of Ordabasy, where specialists will continue studying the findings. The fieldwork is being conducted under the supervision of archaeologist Alexander Podushkin.

According to Dosaly Amankeldiev, director of the Ordabasy reserve-museum, the discoveries provide valuable information about daily life during the period from the second century BCE to the fourth century CE.

Historians consider the Kangly state one of the major political formations of ancient Central Asia. Archaeological discoveries from the Kangly period continue to provide valuable insights into the history, culture and everyday life of communities that inhabited the territory of modern Kazakhstan more than 2,000 years ago.

Archaeological work at the site is ongoing. Researchers plan to continue their studies at the ancient settlement of Kultobe near Arys, one of the region’s most significant archaeological sites.