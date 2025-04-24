Global Instability Drives Growth in Kazakhstan’s Domestic Tourism

ASTANA – Amid international instability and rising costs of outbound tourism, more people are choosing to travel around Kazakhstan, domestic tourism expert Sofya Tastemirova said at the KOMPAS International Travel Market conference, held during the Kazakhstan International Travel Fair (KITF) Travel Forum on April 24 in Almaty, reported KITF’s press service.

Tastemirova noted that in 2024-2025, Kazakh citizens have shown a growing interest in discovering lesser-known yet picturesque areas, such as Ulytau, the Assy-Turgen plateau, and Mangystau, while the Almaty Region, including Kolsai, Kaindy, and Charyn Canyon, remains popular. Turkistan is also strengthening its position thanks to improved infrastructure.

“The total number of domestic tourists exceeded 10.5 million in 2024, and the trend continues,” she said.

Tourism preferences have shifted toward ecotourism and short weekend routes. Young travelers favor Charyn and Bayanaul for nature and content, while families choose more comfortable destinations such as Burabai, Mangystau, and Turkistan. Older tourists prefer health improvement and pilgrimage.

Tastemirova also noted the rising popularity of tours with unique experiences, including ethno-tours, festival trips, and yurt-based stays in nature. In March, a new railway cruise, the Keruen Express, was launched along the Silk Road – a new level of comfortable travel in Central Asia.

This year, Kazakhstan will implement major tourism projects. Construction continues on the light rail train (LRT) in Astana, which will improve logistics for visitors. New tourist routes with an astronomical focus are planned in the Almaty Region, particularly to the Assy-Turgen plateau.

Infrastructure on the shores of Lake Alakol and in Balkhash is also being upgraded with new recreational zones. The government continues to support more than 1,000 projects aimed at developing ecotourism, ethnotourism, and event tourism throughout the country.