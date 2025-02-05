Kazakhstan Provides Multilingual Information System for Tourist Safety

ASTANA – Foreign travelers arriving in Kazakhstan will now receive a special card with a QR code linking to the SafeTravel.kz multilingual website, the Interior Ministry reported on Feb. 5.

The initiative aims to improve tourist safety and convenience. The first QR-coded cards have already been given to foreign nationals at the international airport in Astana.

The website provides the necessary information and recommendations for tourists’ safe stays in Kazakhstan, as well as links to download useful mobile applications.

SafeTravel.kz offers an app for instant communication with the police, including via the SOS function. It also includes a memo on complying with migration legislation, city maps linked to popular apps, official taxi services and telecom operator lists, guidance for various incidents, and contacts for other emergency services, such as the ambulance, fire department, and unified rescue service.

The system aims not only to protect and secure tourists but also to increase trust in Kazakhstan as a promising destination for travel and investment.