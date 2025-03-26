Kazakhstan Introduces National Ecotourism Standard to Promote Sustainable Tourism

ASTANA – A new national ecotourism standard, set to take effect on June 1, aims to minimize the environmental impact of tourism in Kazakhstan while ensuring the preservation of its unique ecosystems and landscapes.

Developed under the UNDP Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) program, the standard incorporates global sustainability guidelines and offers a framework for eco-friendly tourism services across the country.

It draws upon the recommendations of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), as well as the practices of international certification systems like Travelife and EarthCheck, and incorporates ecotourism criteria used in countries such as Slovenia, Malta, and Botswana, reported Kazinform on March 25.

The primary focus of the standard is to minimize the ecological footprint of tourism activities, ensuring the protection of Kazakhstan’s unique ecosystems, biodiversity, and natural landscapes. It addresses various aspects of ecotourism, from the classification of eco-tours and routes to energy efficiency, waste management, and biodiversity conservation. These measures aim to allow tourists to experience the beauty of Kazakhstan without harming its environment.

Ecotourism organizations must adhere to the new standards, which emphasize the efficient use of resources, energy conservation, and the safety and comfort of tourists. This will help create a unified service standard, boosting consumer confidence and attracting foreign investments.

One of the key aspects of the new standard is its emphasis on local community involvement. It offers residents the opportunity to participate in developing tourist routes, establishing guest houses, and implementing projects that focus on preserving the nation’s natural heritage.

The document was developed in consultation with relevant government agencies in tourism, ecology, and health, as well as with representatives from the tourism industry, including tour operators, guides, guest house owners, and national park officials.

By adopting this standard, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as an eco-friendly tourism destination that meets global sustainability criteria, further enhancing its international reputation.