Dimash Releases Trailer for Documentary on Historic Madison Square Garden Concert

ASTANA — Kazakh singer and global music star Dimas Qudaibergen has released the official trailer for his upcoming documentary film “Before the Applause: The Dream of Dimash Qudaibergen,” offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for his landmark solo concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The documentary centers on Dimash’s “Stranger” concert, staged on Oct. 5, 2025, at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena. The performance marked a major milestone in the artist’s career, making him the first solo performer from the Commonwealth of Independent States to headline one of the world’s most renowned concert venues.

According to the singer, the film will provide unprecedented access to the months of preparation leading up to the concert, including backstage moments, creative decisions, challenges, and the responsibility involved in organizing one of the most significant performances of his career.

“For the first time in my career, I allowed cameras to capture what had always remained between me, my family, and my team: the preparation, the backstage moments, the pressure, the doubts, the responsibility, and the moments that, at my request, had always stayed beyond the reach of any lens,” Qudaibergen wrote in an Instagram post.

He described the documentary as a story about “the days and months leading up to one of the most important concerts” of his life and “the moment when a dream becomes history.”

The Madison Square Garden concert featured several notable moments. The National Anthem of Kazakhstan and songs in the Kazakh language were performed on the venue’s stage for the first time, including the premiere of Dimash’s original composition “Samğau.” The show also included a performance of “Love’s Not Over Yet” alongside its composer, two-time Grammy Award winner Walter Afanasieff.

Another highlight of the concert was “The Story of One Sky,” a multimedia composition that became one of the evening’s most emotional and memorable segments.

The documentary is expected to provide fans and viewers with an intimate perspective on the dedication, pressure, and teamwork required to transform a lifelong ambition into reality.