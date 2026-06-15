International Boxing Hall of Fame Inducts Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s boxer Gennady Golovkin has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) on June 14, becoming the country’s first representative to enter the sport’s most prestigious institution.

Golovkin was officially inducted during a ceremony in Canastota, New York, joining the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. He entered the IBHOF on his first ballot, a distinction regarded as one of the highest honors in professional boxing.

The induction places Golovkin among some of the sport’s most celebrated figures, including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Golovkin described the recognition as a historic moment and a source of pride, reported Kazinform.

“It is history. You become an official legend of this sport and stand alongside the people who made boxing famous,” he said.

Golovkin met fans during the traditional Ringside Talks and later participated in an autograph session attended by hundreds of supporters. Fans from across the United States traveled to the event, praising Golovkin as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

Following the ceremony, Golovkin thanked supporters in a message posted on Facebook.

“Memorable days in Canastota, sharing great moments with old friends, colleagues, and the boxing family. Thank you for the warm welcome and support,” he wrote.

Career highlights

Golovkin compiled an outstanding amateur record of 345 victories in 350 bouts and served for years as a leading member of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team.

After turning professional, he established himself as one of the most dominant middleweight champions of the 21st century. He finished his professional career with 42 wins from 45 fights, including 37 victories by knockout.

Golovkin held world titles under the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO organizations, as well as the The Ring championship belt. He also spent an extended period ranked among the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on June 15.

Golovkin became a global boxing star after signing with HBO. His streak of 23 consecutive knockout victories over nine years remains the longest in middleweight history. He also recorded 21 successful title defenses, while Guinness World Records recognized his knockout percentage of more than 90% as one of the highest among world champions.

Golovkin fought his final professional bout in 2023. Since February 2024, he has served as President of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee. In November 2025, he became President of World Boxing, making him the first Kazakh to lead an international sports federation.