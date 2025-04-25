Recovered Assets to Build New Medical Facilities in Aktobe Region

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance the construction of medical facilities in the Aktobe Region worth 1.4 billion tenge (US$2.7 million).

The funds are directed to construction of 11 facilities, including feldsher-obstetric stations, medical centers, and outpatient clinics across several rural districts, reported Prime Minister’s press service on April 25.

Each of the new medical institutions is designed to serve 25 to 45 patients daily, ensuring availability of high-quality medical services for the local population.

So far, the government has allocated funds from the Special State Fund to construct socially significant facilities throughout the country. These include seven schools, one music school, two sports complexes, a stadium, a multifunctional hospital complex, a regional ambulance station, hematology center in Oskemen, a Center for the Provision of Special Social Services, a hostel and two kindergartens. Funds have also been allocated for the construction and modernization of water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.