Kazakh Government Allocates Returned Illegal Assets to Social Projects

ASTANA – The Kazakh government decided to allocate returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance two social projects, including a sports complex in Zerendi, Akmola Region, costing 2.1 billion tenge (US$4.3 million), and a renovation of a music school in Temirlan, Turkistan Region, worth 890 million tenge (US$1.8 million).

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the sports complex in Zerendi will cover over 6,000 square meters, accommodating more than 80 people per shift. The facility will feature areas for wrestling, boxing, skiing, and two gyms, providing equipment and recovery amenities. It will serve the region’s 14,500 active sports participants.

In Temirlan, the new art school will accommodate 300 students. The facility, built in 1974, is outdated and overcrowded, hosting 420 children and 45 teachers. The new school will enhance the village’s arts education offerings, allowing children to study music and choreography in improved conditions.

The Special State Fund has accumulated 177 billion tenge (US$365.9 million), all dedicated to social and infrastructure projects, including healthcare, education, and sports development. The Asset Recovery Committee continues to return illegally acquired assets to the state.