Recovered Assets to Build New Hematology Center in Oskemen

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance the construction of commissioning the Hematology Center in Oskemen worth 33.6 billion tenge (US$66.7 million).

The medical institution will have two buildings: a hospital with 148 beds and a 24-bed hotel for patients receiving treatment. The main building will house modern medical equipment for laboratories and departments specializing in radiation diagnostics, cardiology, cardiac surgery, hematology, bone marrow transplantation, and complex somatics. The new center will offer patients access to advanced treatment and rehabilitation methods, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 20.

The project’s total cost is 71.3 billion tenge (US$141.5 million). The facility is 78% complete, with the frame erected, external utility networks connected, the roof, facade, and window units prepared, and interior decoration partially completed.

The government places significant emphasis on enhancing infrastructure within the healthcare system. As part of the Modernization of Rural Healthcare National Project, 361 primary healthcare facilities were completed by the end of 2024, improving access to medical services for residents in remote and rural areas.

So far, the government has allocated funds from the Special State Fund to construct socially significant facilities throughout the country. These include seven schools, one music school, two sports complexes, a stadium, a multifunctional hospital complex, a regional ambulance station, a Center for the Provision of Special Social Services, a hostel and two kindergartens. Funds have also been allocated for the construction and modernization of water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.