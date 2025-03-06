Kazakhstan Invests Recovered Assets to Transform Rural Water Access

ASTANA — The Kazakh government has allocated 4.2 billion tenge (US$8.5 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to construct and modernize water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.

The Prime Minister’s press service reported on March 6 that a connection branch is being built to provide centralized water access to the villages of Tokabay and Abai, home to over 3,000 people. The branch will link these villages to the Aralsk-Tokabay-Abai main line of the Aral-Sarybulak group water supply.

The project, which began in 2021, requires an additional 3.7 billion tenge (US$7.5 million) to be completed, and the decision to allocate these funds has already been made. The project is expected to be operational by this year’s end.

In the village of Akbasty, with a population of around 400, constructing a connection to the Kosman-Akbasty main line of the Aral-Sarybulak water supply is nearing completion. The project is valued at approximately 2.4 billion tenge (US$4.9 million), with 1.8 billion tenge (US$3.7 million) already spent. The remaining 524 million tenge (US$1 million) have been allocated from the Special State Fund. This facility is set to be launched later this year.

These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for rural residents by providing reliable access to clean water and fostering new economic opportunities.

The government’s top priority is the development and modernization of water supply systems.

Previously, the funds were allocated to build a sports complex in the Zerenda village in the Akmola Region, a music school in the Temirlan village in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex for gifted children-athletes in Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, and a training center for people with special needs in Almaty.