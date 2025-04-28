Kazakhstan Uses Recovered Assets to Improve Water Supply Systems

ASTANA – The Special State Fund has directed recovered illegal assets to improve water supply systems in Kosshy and Makinsk, two cities in the Akmola Region, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on April 28.

In Kosshy, 476.7 million tenge (US$926,501) was allocated to complete the city’s water supply system, aiming to provide 100% centralized water access for more than 50,000 residents, whose number may exceed 150,000 by 2038.

In Makinsk, 606.4 million tenge (US$1.1 million) are being used to finish water supply infrastructure, ensuring full access for over 18,000 residents.

Meanwhile, a ceremonial laying of a time capsule marked the start of construction for a new music school of arts in the village of Temirlan, Ordabasy District, Turkistan Region. The project is among the first social initiatives approved by the government within President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to allocate returned capital into projects for the benefit of citizens.

Previously, a music school in Temirlan, built in 1974, had fallen into disrepair. The new school worth 890 million tenge (US$1.7 million) will accommodate 300 students and serve children from neighboring villages.

To date, Kazakhstan has recovered approximately 610 billion tenge (US$1.1 billion) in illegal assets, including 506 billion tenge (US$983.4 million) in cash and 103 billion tenge (US$200.1 million) in property.

Following President Tokayev’s instructions, the government is allocating these funds to 280 social facilities in education, healthcare, sports, and public utilities modernization.