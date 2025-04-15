Massive Asset Recovery of $1.2 Bln Boosts Kazakhstan’s Social Development

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has recovered assets worth approximately 610 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion), including 506 billion tenge (US$977.2 million) in cash and property valued at over 103 billion tenge (US$198.9 million), as part of ongoing efforts to return illegally acquired assets to the state.

The results were reviewed at an April 14 meeting of the Kazakh Commission on the Return of Illegally Acquired Assets, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials also outlined further measures to ensure transparency, reinvestment, and legal accountability.

These funds, directed through the Special State Fund, are already contributing to the implementation of 280 social infrastructure projects across Kazakhstan. Key investment areas include education, healthcare, sports, social security, and the modernization of public utility infrastructure, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the meeting, the commission approved the conclusion of several agreements on the voluntary return of illegally acquired assets to the state, resulting in an additional 150 billion tenge (US$289.7 million) to be transferred to the Special State Fund.

Along with this, the subjects of the relevant law have undertaken obligations to invest $10.5 billion in the national economy.

The commission supported the filing of claims in court against persons falling under the corresponding law on the transfer of assets totaling more than 84 billion tenge (US$162.2 million) to the state.