Turkish Family Embarks on 5,400-Kilometer Journey to Kazakh Capital for World Nomad Games

ASTANA – A Turkish family converted a 1982 bus into a motorhome and embarked on a journey from Ankara to Astana for the Fifth World Nomad Games (WNG), according to the Kazinform news agency.

Clinical psychologist Idil Duran, carpenter Burak Duran and their two-year-old son have temporarily left their life in Istanbul to live in their bus, which they call Nomad. They have been on the road for nine months, sharing their experiences and travels on their social media page, “Where Is This?”

Starting from the Turkish capital, Ankara, the family will cover approximately 5,400 kilometers to reach Astana.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Burak Duran explained that their motorhome adventures have spanned three years.

“When we heard this year’s Nomad Games would be in Kazakhstan, we decided to drive there. It is a long journey, and everyone who heard about it said, ‘Are you crazy?’ Driving 5,400 kilometers is challenging. We had some issues with the bus, but we fixed everything before we left. The mechanics were surprised when they learned we were heading to Kazakhstan,” he said.

According to Idil Duran, their route will take them from Türkiye to Georgia, then to Russia, and through Tatarstan to Kazakhstan.

“We plan to travel throughout Central Asia, and I get emotional thinking about it because my roots belong to Central Asia,” she said.

She also described the process of converting the bus and the impact it has had on their lives.

“We used to travel and camp a lot before, but now it is more convenient—we can explore the country without leaving home. Our son is always with us. This way, we show him the beauty of our country and its culture. Traveling in a trailer is very comfortable. We have been living like this for nine months, and returning to our city apartment might feel cramped. However, it gives us hope that our child will grow up with the same sense of freedom,” she added.

The Fifth WNG in September will once again celebrate the rich traditions of nomadic culture, featuring a program of sports, cultural, and scientific events.

The cultural program will feature the Universe of Nomads ethno-village, set to open the day before the World Nomad Games near the Kazanat racetrack, spanning roughly ten hectares. The opening will include a theatrical performance titled “Astana: The Capital of Nomads,” with foreign guests and heads of international sports organizations in attendance.

Eighty-nine countries have confirmed their participation, with over 2,500 athletes expected to attend. Kazakhstan will be represented by 200 athletes who have been preparing through training camps, marathons, qualifying tournaments and competitions.

Tickets are now available, with prices for the opening ceremony ranging from $31 to $104. Tickets for individual sporting events start at $7.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.worldnomadgames.kz