International Horse Race Marathon to Precede Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – The international horse race (baige) marathon Uly Dala Zhorygy (The Great Steppe Tour in Kazakh) will take place for the first time in Kazakhstan on the eve of the fifth World Nomad Games on Sept. 3-7.

According to the National Sports Association’s press service, Uly Dala Zhorygy is a “steppe laboratory” aimed at identifying strong breeds of horses.

Teams from over 10 countries, including Iran, Türkiye, Hungary, the Kyrgyz Republic, South Africa, and Russia, are expected to participate in the 500-kilometer marathon.

The race will begin in the settlement of Botai in the North Kazakhstan Region, a historic site where horses were first domesticated over 5,000 years ago.

“It is especially important that the start will be given in the settlement of Botai, which is considered a sacred and holy place for all mankind,” said Akhyed Makhov, founder of Kabardino-Balkaria’s equestrian club.

In preparation for the Kazakh steppe derby, the Kyrgyz Republic held a 300-kilometer qualifying marathon to select the best racers.

The marathon will finish in Astana, and the winners will participate in the opening of the fifth World Nomad Games on Sept. 8.