Astana to Host Qualifying Competition for World Nomad Games

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host a competition among strength athletes in Triathlon Park on June 2 to qualify participants for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled for September, reported to the city administration’s press service.

The Tolagai tournament, held in honor of the Day of State Symbols to popularize the heroes of the Great Steppe and Kazakh ethno-games, invites athletes from the capital with significant strength to participate.

Competitors will face five challenges: bending a 1.5-meter-long iron around the neck, dragging a 100-kilogram stone to a designated distance, placing a 130-kilogram heavy log on the back of the head, towing a 200-kilogram cargo cart, and throwing a ten-kilogram weapon at a distance.

The best performers, identified based on the results of these five events, will earn a spot to compete in the upcoming World Nomad Games.

For the second time, the city administration is hosting this tournament, which has a total prize fund of one million tenge (US$2,237.96).