Astana to Host Qualifying Competition for World Nomad Games

By Saniya Sakenova in Culture, Sports on 1 June 2024

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host a competition among strength athletes in Triathlon Park on June 2 to qualify participants for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled for September, reported to the city administration’s press service.

Photo credit: Astana administration

The Tolagai tournament, held in honor of the Day of State Symbols to popularize the heroes of the Great Steppe and Kazakh ethno-games, invites athletes from the capital with significant strength to participate.

Competitors will face five challenges: bending a 1.5-meter-long iron around the neck, dragging a 100-kilogram stone to a designated distance, placing a 130-kilogram heavy log on the back of the head, towing a 200-kilogram cargo cart, and throwing a ten-kilogram weapon at a distance.

Photo credit: Astana administration

The best performers, identified based on the results of these five events, will earn a spot to compete in the upcoming World Nomad Games.

For the second time, the city administration is hosting this tournament, which has a total prize fund of one million tenge (US$2,237.96).


